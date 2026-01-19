Air Force, Navy aircraft to fly over Super Bowl LX

The United States Air Force, alongside the Department of War, the U.S. Navy, and the NFL, announced on Jan. 21, 2026, that USAF B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., USAF F-15C Eagle from Fresno Air National Guard Base, Calif., USN F/A-18 Super Hornet and USN F-35C Lightning II, both from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., would be participating in a joint flyover for Super Bowl LX. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover over Santa Clara at Super Bowl LX is intended to honor the 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
