    Air Force, Navy aircraft to fly over Super Bowl LX

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    The United States Air Force, alongside the Department of War, the U.S. Navy, and the NFL, announced on Jan. 21, 2026, that USAF B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., USAF F-15C Eagle from Fresno Air National Guard Base, Calif., USN F/A-18 Super Hornet and USN F-35C Lightning II, both from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., would be participating in a joint flyover for Super Bowl LX. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover over Santa Clara at Super Bowl LX is intended to honor the 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993459
    VIRIN: 260121-Z-FG097-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488115
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Force, Navy aircraft to fly over Super Bowl LX, by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flyover
    USAF
    Navy
    SB LX
    USA250
    #sblxflyover

