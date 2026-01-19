(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Best Ranger Competition Trailer (Vertical)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning is an elite, 62-hour endurance challenge that identifies the best two-man ranger qualified buddy team from across the U.S. Armed Forces. Competitors push through back-to-back events including long-distance movements, night land navigation, technical rope courses, and live-fire ranges—all with little to no sleep. As one of the most physically and mentally grueling contests in the military, the competition honors the legacy of the Rangers by showcasing the extreme stamina, tactical mastery, and grit required to earn the title of Best Ranger.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993433
    VIRIN: 251202-O-IP164-8369
    Filename: DOD_111487938
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Best Ranger Competition Trailer (Vertical), by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    BRC
    Best Ranger
    75th Ranger Battalion
    Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs
    Best Ranger Competition 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video