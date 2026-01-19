2026 Best Ranger Competition Trailer (Vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993433" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning is an elite, 62-hour endurance challenge that identifies the best two-man ranger qualified buddy team from across the U.S. Armed Forces. Competitors push through back-to-back events including long-distance movements, night land navigation, technical rope courses, and live-fire ranges—all with little to no sleep. As one of the most physically and mentally grueling contests in the military, the competition honors the legacy of the Rangers by showcasing the extreme stamina, tactical mastery, and grit required to earn the title of Best Ranger.