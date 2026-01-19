(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment, 194th Armored Brigade M1 Abrams Gunnery EPK (V)

    CUSSETA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Joy Edwards 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment, 194th Armored Brigade, conduct gunnery training with the M1 Abrams tank, Jan. 15, 2026, at Ware Range on Fort Benning, Georgia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993412
    VIRIN: 260115-O-FW704-9835
    Filename: DOD_111487497
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: CUSSETA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment, 194th Armored Brigade M1 Abrams Gunnery EPK (V), by Joy Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Abrams Battle Tank
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    MCOE
    194th Armored Brigade
    M1 Abram Tanks

