Klamath Falls, Ore. — Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing undergo annual fire fighter training at Kingsley Field, Oregon, May 12, 2025. Fire fighting training is vital for members to be able to support the fire fighting effort during the fire season. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993363
|VIRIN:
|250512-Z-HS861-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111486912
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Annual Firefighting Training, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.