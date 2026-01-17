(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Annual Firefighting Training

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing undergo annual fire fighter training at Kingsley Field, Oregon, May 12, 2025. Fire fighting training is vital for members to be able to support the fire fighting effort during the fire season. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: OREGON, US

