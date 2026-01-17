(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAF Thunderbirds Arrive

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive to conduct their initial site survey before fully committing to the Wings and Eagles Airshow, May 12, 2025, at Kingsley, in Oregon. Wings and Eagles Airshow 2025 is scheduled for July 19-20 showcasing the USAF Thunderbirds and many other acts. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993362
    VIRIN: 250512-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111486903
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OREGON, US

    This work, USAF Thunderbirds Arrive, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS

    Kingsley Field
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Thunderbirds Arrival
    F-15
    Airshow

