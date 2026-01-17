Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing held its Annual Awards Banquet at Kingsley Field, Oregon, May 9, 2025. Members from a variety of sections were presented awards for the hard work and dedication to their career fields. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|OREGON, US
This work, Annual Awards Banquet 2024, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
