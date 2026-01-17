(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annual Awards Banquet 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing held its Annual Awards Banquet at Kingsley Field, Oregon, May 9, 2025. Members from a variety of sections were presented awards for the hard work and dedication to their career fields. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993360
    VIRIN: 250509-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111486873
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Awards Banquet 2024, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kingsley Field
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video