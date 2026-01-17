(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Adjutant General of Oregon Visits

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    The Adjutant General of Oregon, Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, paid a visit to the 173rd Fighter Wing to check on the health and wellness of its Airmen, May 7, 2025, at Kingsley Field, Oregon. During his visit he took the time to coin deserving members from around the wing. (U.S Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Zach Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993359
    VIRIN: 250507-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111486855
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: OREGON, US

    TAGS

    TAG
    Kingsley Field
    173rd Fighter Wing

