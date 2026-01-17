The Adjutant General of Oregon, Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, paid a visit to the 173rd Fighter Wing to check on the health and wellness of its Airmen, May 7, 2025, at Kingsley Field, Oregon. During his visit he took the time to coin deserving members from around the wing. (U.S Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Zach Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993359
|VIRIN:
|250507-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111486855
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Adjutant General of Oregon Visits, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
