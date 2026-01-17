The Adjutant General of Oregon Visits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Adjutant General of Oregon, Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, paid a visit to the 173rd Fighter Wing to check on the health and wellness of its Airmen, May 7, 2025, at Kingsley Field, Oregon. During his visit he took the time to coin deserving members from around the wing. (U.S Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Zach Cook)