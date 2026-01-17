Grateful Brain a 173rd ROC Parody

Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing Resiliency Operations Center continue their series for Preventative Mental Maintenance with a second video about being grateful, Mar. 29, 2025. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|03.29.2025
|01.20.2026 16:52
|Video Productions
|993358
|250329-Z-HS861-1001
|DOD_111486818
|00:00:38
|OREGON, US
|1
|1
