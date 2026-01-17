Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing conducted an Honorary Commanders Induction ceremony at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Feb. 13, 2025. The 173rd welcomed eight new honorary commanders amongst its ranks. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 15:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993346
|VIRIN:
|250213-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111486661
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.