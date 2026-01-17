(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing conducted an Honorary Commanders Induction ceremony at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Feb. 13, 2025. The 173rd welcomed eight new honorary commanders amongst its ranks. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993346
    VIRIN: 250213-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111486661
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: OREGON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kingsley Field
    173rd Fighter Wing
    honorary commander ceremony

