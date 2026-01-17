Senior Diplomatic Advisor Michael Barkin of the Army University visited the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence (NCOLCoE) at Fort Bliss, Texas, on January 12, 2026. During his visit, he appeared as a guest on the "NCOL for Your Thoughts" podcast episode 14.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 15:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993345
|VIRIN:
|260112-A-QP427-8704
|Filename:
|DOD_111486650
|Length:
|00:12:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Episode 14, NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.