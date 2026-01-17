(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief'd SFS

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — Chief Master Sgt Levi Clarey interviews the 173rd Fighter Wing Security Forces during an episode of Chief'd at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jan. 23, 2025. Chief'd is a video series to help shine a light on the various career fields at Kingsley Field. This video was shot in vertical format for social media reels. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    This work, Chief'd SFS, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

