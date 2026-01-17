(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, GERMANY

    01.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    56th Multi-Domain Command (Europe)

    B-ROLL of 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command – Europe Soldiers doing Salutes at different Angles.

    Mainz-Kastel, Germany
    Jan. 20, 2026

    U.S. Army video by
    Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon
    56th Theater Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993312
    VIRIN: 260120-A-IU004-1914
    Filename: DOD_111485972
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBC Spot Salute Variations, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldiers
    Broll
    salute

