Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office joined dozens of U.S. Navy corpsmen and medical officers at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, this week as part of an end-user touchpoint here, Jan. 14, 2026. The event was designed to collect feedback from clinical and frontline U.S. Navy medical providers to shape the development of traumatic brain injury detection devices as part of OPMED’s TBI Field Assessment Program. The OPMED PMO, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the Department of War’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED’s project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. For more information, visit https://dha.mil/opmed. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll Video by T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993309
|VIRIN:
|260114-O-PJ332-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111485918
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future TBI Field Assessment tools in focus during end-user touchpoint at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune-B-Roll, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.