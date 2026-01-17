Future TBI Field Assessment tools in focus during end-user touchpoint at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune-B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993309" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office joined dozens of U.S. Navy corpsmen and medical officers at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, this week as part of an end-user touchpoint here, Jan. 14, 2026. The event was designed to collect feedback from clinical and frontline U.S. Navy medical providers to shape the development of traumatic brain injury detection devices as part of OPMED’s TBI Field Assessment Program. The OPMED PMO, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the Department of War’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED’s project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. For more information, visit https://dha.mil/opmed. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll Video by T. T. Parish/Released)