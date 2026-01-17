Future TBI Field Assessment tools in focus during end-user touchpoint at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune-B-Roll

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office joined dozens of U.S. Navy corpsmen and medical officers at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, this week as part of an end-user touchpoint here, Jan. 14, 2026. The event was designed to collect feedback from clinical and frontline U.S. Navy medical providers to shape the development of traumatic brain injury detection devices as part of OPMED’s TBI Field Assessment Program. The OPMED PMO, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the Department of War’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED’s project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. For more information, visit https://dha.mil/opmed. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll Video by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993309
    VIRIN: 260114-O-PJ332-3001
    Filename: DOD_111485918
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
    Medical development
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    operational medical sytems

