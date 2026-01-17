(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    100 ARW fuels the fight b-roll

    ITALY

    01.12.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, supplies fuel to a F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, during a refueling mission over Italy, Jan. 13, 2026. The 100th ARW aided the 31st FW as they completed a training mission demonstrating the Air Force’s core airpower and capabilities within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 07:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993293
    VIRIN: 260113-F-IH537-2000
    Filename: DOD_111485668
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW fuels the fight b-roll, by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135 Stratotanker

