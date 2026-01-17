First-Person View: Army Engineer Qualification Table VI - Bangalore

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, emplaces a Bangalore torpedo during demolition training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026. Bangalore torpedoes are used to breach obstacles and create safe lanes for maneuver forces during combat operations. The training reinforced explosive handling techniques and engineer support to maneuver units.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)