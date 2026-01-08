(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1st Infantry Division Soldier Shoutout Miami vs Indiana College National Championship Game

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Lauren Chatman and Spc. Sara Lozano

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division take a moment to send shoutouts at Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 16, 2026. The soldiers gave shoutouts ahead of the Miami vs. Indiana game on Jan. 19, 2026. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Lauren Chatman and Spc. Sara Lozano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993232
    VIRIN: 260116-A-PR670-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111484369
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Infantry Division Soldier Shoutout Miami vs Indiana College National Championship Game, by SPC Lauren Chatman and SPC Sara Lozano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BigRedOne

