74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts an air refueling mission for A-10C Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. The KC-135’s extended flight time allows it to refuel multiple aircraft any time of the day or night, while the A-10C and F-16 platforms support a range of kinetic operations as needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)