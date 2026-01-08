74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts an air refueling mission for A-10C Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. The KC-135’s extended flight time allows it to refuel multiple aircraft any time of the day or night, while the A-10C and F-16 platforms support a range of kinetic operations as needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993203
|VIRIN:
|260105-F-OE100-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111483489
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
