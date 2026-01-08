A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts an air refueling mission for F-15E Strike Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The KC-135 has the ability to refuel multiple aircraft, extending flight time for aircraft within the AOR, while the F-15 and F-16 platforms support a range of kinetic operations as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 05:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993195
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-OE100-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111483417
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR, by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
