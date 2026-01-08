Hosted by WHS Director Mrs. Regina Meiners, the WHS Aspiring Leader Program (ALP) is a highly competitive, 12-month, competency-based development opportunity designed to build and strengthen leadership skills through a blended learning environment. The WHS ALP identifies and trains a small group of high potential leaders from WHS and the WHS-serviced population. The program supports and sustains a highly agile, proficient workforce that is prepared and capable of taking on future leadership roles.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993160
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-QK269-2556
|Filename:
|DOD_111482675
|Length:
|01:04:52
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Headquarters Services Aspiring Leader Program Ceremony, by Dan Robinson and Jonathan Ehrhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.