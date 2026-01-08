(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Washington Headquarters Services Aspiring Leader Program Ceremony

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Dan Robinson and Jonathan Ehrhart

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Hosted by WHS Director Mrs. Regina Meiners, the WHS Aspiring Leader Program (ALP) is a highly competitive, 12-month, competency-based development opportunity designed to build and strengthen leadership skills through a blended learning environment. The WHS ALP identifies and trains a small group of high potential leaders from WHS and the WHS-serviced population. The program supports and sustains a highly agile, proficient workforce that is prepared and capable of taking on future leadership roles.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 15:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993160
    VIRIN: 260115-A-QK269-2556
    Filename: DOD_111482675
    Length: 01:04:52
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Headquarters Services Aspiring Leader Program Ceremony, by Dan Robinson and Jonathan Ehrhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Graduation Ceremony

