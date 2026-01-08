Washington Headquarters Services Aspiring Leader Program Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hosted by WHS Director Mrs. Regina Meiners, the WHS Aspiring Leader Program (ALP) is a highly competitive, 12-month, competency-based development opportunity designed to build and strengthen leadership skills through a blended learning environment. The WHS ALP identifies and trains a small group of high potential leaders from WHS and the WHS-serviced population. The program supports and sustains a highly agile, proficient workforce that is prepared and capable of taking on future leadership roles.