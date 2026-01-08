Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan outlines the objectives of the Navy's Golden Fleet initiative. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993147
|VIRIN:
|260106-N-RT381-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111482518
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Golden Fleet, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.