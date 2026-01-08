(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Golden Fleet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan outlines the objectives of the Navy's Golden Fleet initiative. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993147
    VIRIN: 260106-N-RT381-1006
    Filename: DOD_111482518
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Golden Fleet, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video