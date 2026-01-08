A video highlighting the ceremonial features of the SIG SAUER P320 M17 pistols carried by Tomb Guard Sentinels of the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. January 14, 2026. Presented on Oct. 11, 2018, the pistols replaced the Beretta M9 and are named Silence, Respect, Dignity, and Perseverance, incorporating symbolic elements such as wood grips from the USS Olympia, marble dust from the Tomb, and engravings honoring the Sentinel’s Creed and the Tomb’s history. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993136
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-OT114-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111482451
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremonial SIG SAUER M17 Pistols of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by SSG Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
