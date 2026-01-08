(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military police conduct weapons training and qualifications at Adazi, Latvia

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    01.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 102nd Military Police Company, 327th Military Police Battalion, conduct weapons training and qualifications at Adazi, Latvia, Jan. 12, 2026. The qualification and training is a realistic, dynamic assessment used to evaluate Soldiers’ abilities to maintain accuracy and precision across multiple scenarios they may encounter throughout their military careers. These qualifications help ensure military police remain ready to support NATO allied military police operations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993073
    VIRIN: 260112-Z-CL916-1002
    Filename: DOD_111481772
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    102nd Military Police Company

