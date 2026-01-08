U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 102nd Military Police Company, 327th Military Police Battalion, conduct weapons training and qualifications at Adazi, Latvia, Jan. 12, 2026. The qualification and training is a realistic, dynamic assessment used to evaluate Soldiers’ abilities to maintain accuracy and precision across multiple scenarios they may encounter throughout their military careers. These qualifications help ensure military police remain ready to support NATO allied military police operations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993073
|VIRIN:
|260112-Z-CL916-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111481772
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military police conduct weapons training and qualifications at Adazi, Latvia, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
