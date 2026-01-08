(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Lt. Discusses Innovation and Drone Integration During Operation Winter Falcon 26

    POLAND

    01.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ethan Moore, an all-source intelligence officer assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discusses multinational armored live-fire training conducted during Operation Winter Falcon 26 at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Jan. 13, 2026. Moore explains how U.S. and Polish forces integrated emerging technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, to enhance battlefield awareness, improve targeting, and increase interoperability during combined Abrams tank operations. The training showcased innovation through the integration of drones with armored maneuver, reinforcing NATO’s collective defense and multinational readiness on the Alliance’s eastern flank.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

