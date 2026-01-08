(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    POLAND

    01.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Drone footage of live fire range exercise between U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division and Polish Land Forces conduct modern warfare technology demonstrations and static displays at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Jan. 13, 2026. Polish Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, Deputy Commanding General- Interoperability U.S. Army V Corps fired the U.S. M1A2 Abrams Tank during the live fire exercise. The event highlighted the importance of mechanized forces in reinforcing NATO’s defensive posture in Poland. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993068
    VIRIN: 260113-Z-BN475-1353
    PIN: 260113-A
    Filename: DOD_111481747
    Length: 00:07:42
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Polish Abrams live fire range and drone footage of Operation Winter Falcon 26, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

