    Beverly Sunrise Exercise 26-02 F-16 Take Offs

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) taxi and launch from the flightline during Beverly Sunrise 26-02 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. Executing takeoffs in winter conditions showcases the 35th FW’s readiness to generate combat airpower from austere locations in support of Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 22:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993056
    VIRIN: 260114-F-UR015-4413
    Filename: DOD_111481499
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Sunrise Exercise 26-02 F-16 Take Offs, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Beverly Sunrise 26-02

