    Iwakuni City’s Kintaikyo Bridge World Heritage Registration Promotion Council Hosts Workshop on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.09.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni City’s Kintaikyo Bridge World Heritage Registration Promotion Council hosts a workshop about the construction of Kintaikyo on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 10, 2026. During the interactive learning experience, participants worked together to construct a seven-meter-long scale model of the historic landmark. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 23:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 993046
    VIRIN: 260110-M-RU004-7157
    Filename: DOD_111481413
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni City’s Kintaikyo Bridge World Heritage Registration Promotion Council Hosts Workshop on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kintaikyo bridge
    construction
    workshop
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Iwakuni City’s Kintaikyo Bridge World Heritage Registration Promotion Council

