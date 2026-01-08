Iwakuni City’s Kintaikyo Bridge World Heritage Registration Promotion Council hosts a workshop about the construction of Kintaikyo on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 10, 2026. During the interactive learning experience, participants worked together to construct a seven-meter-long scale model of the historic landmark. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 23:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993045
|VIRIN:
|260110-M-RU004-2461
|Filename:
|DOD_111481403
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iwakuni City’s Kintaikyo Bridge World Heritage Registration Promotion Council Hosts Workshop on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll), by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
