Explosive Detection Dog and Handler Maintain JBPHH Security from Military's Largest Joint Kennel

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Kennel is the largest kennel in the Department of War with military working dogs that can detect explosives and drugs. Carlos, one of the explosive detection dogs, and his handler, Staff Sgt. George Rivera, assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron, help maintain safety and security for JBPHH. They conduct frequent explosive sweeps on base and participate in missions for the President and Vice President of the United States. Many of the military working dogs at the JBPHH kennel also undergo controlled aggression training and will bite on command as well as chase, apprehend and hold uncooperative suspects as a less lethal option for force protection. (U.S. Navy video by Kyler Hood)