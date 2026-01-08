2026 Keystone Combatives Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993031" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participated in the first ever Pennsylvania National Guard Inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament Jan. 10-11 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The tournament included members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and Air National Guard competing in their respective weight class. First round bouts consisted of only grappling; but as participants made their way to the semi-finals and further, they were allowed kicking, punching, and even open hand hits. The tournament will be used to select a team to compete in this year’s Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)