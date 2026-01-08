Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participated in the first ever Pennsylvania National Guard Inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament Jan. 10-11 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The tournament included members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and Air National Guard competing in their respective weight class. First round bouts consisted of only grappling; but as participants made their way to the semi-finals and further, they were allowed kicking, punching, and even open hand hits. The tournament will be used to select a team to compete in this year’s Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993031
|VIRIN:
|260111-Z-SW312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111480725
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Keystone Combatives Tournament, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
