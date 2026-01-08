(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From outpost to epicenter: A look back at 108 years of expansion at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    A 2025 map of Fort Knox overlays a 1919 map of Camp Knox in a composite video that showcases the scale at which the installation has grown over the years.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993016
    VIRIN: 251211-A-GF376-1895
    Filename: DOD_111480587
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From outpost to epicenter: A look back at 108 years of expansion at Fort Knox, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, infrastructure, Camp Knox,

