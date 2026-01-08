F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team Cockpit B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs during the 2023 season. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992962
|VIRIN:
|112224-F-ED409-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_111480320
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
