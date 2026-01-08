(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Make A Good Call (AADD)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by Airman Daryl Briscoe 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participated in a Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD) video highlighting available resources and reinforcing the importance of making good choices and having a plan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Daryl Briscoe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 13:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 992872
    VIRIN: 251219-F-QV422-1004
    Filename: DOD_111478460
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Make A Good Call (AADD), by Amn Daryl Briscoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    AADD
    SJAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video