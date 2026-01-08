U.S. Coast Guard 101 B-Roll (History, Environmental Protection, Homeland Security, Readiness)

U.S. Coast Guard members conduct operations throughout their areas of responsibility in various parts of the world from June 10, 1900 to June 10 2025. The United States Coast Guard, one of the country's six armed services, is a unique agency of the federal government. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992859
|VIRIN:
|260112-G-TR299-1010
|PIN:
|992849
|Filename:
|DOD_111478264
|Length:
|00:33:58
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.