    U.S. Coast Guard 101 B-Roll (History, Environmental Protection, Homeland Security, Readiness)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard members conduct operations throughout their areas of responsibility in various parts of the world from June 10, 1900 to June 10 2025. The United States Coast Guard, one of the country's six armed services, is a unique agency of the federal government. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992859
    VIRIN: 260112-G-TR299-1010
    PIN: 992849
    Filename: DOD_111478264
    Length: 00:33:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Homeland Security
    national defense
    aids to navigation
    Coast Guard careers
    History and culture
    Polar Security

