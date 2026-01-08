20th BGS Airmen Execute Rapid-Turn Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 20th Bomber Generation Squadron perform inspective maintenance and refueling on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 16, 2025. The proficiency and expertise of 2nd Bomb Wing Airmen demonstrates to our allies that we are ready to execute the our mission anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)