    20th BGS Airmen Execute Rapid-Turn Inspection

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 20th Bomber Generation Squadron perform inspective maintenance and refueling on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 16, 2025. The proficiency and expertise of 2nd Bomb Wing Airmen demonstrates to our allies that we are ready to execute the our mission anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 10:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992850
    VIRIN: 250916-F-YA257-1001
    Filename: DOD_111478172
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US

    This work, 20th BGS Airmen Execute Rapid-Turn Inspection, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th Bomber Generation Squadron

