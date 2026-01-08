(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard 101 B-Roll (Assets)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard members conduct operations throughout their areas of responsibility in various parts of the world from July 6, 2017 to July 23, 2025. The United States Coast Guard, one of the country's six armed services, is a unique agency of the federal government. (Video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Ian Gray)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992846
    VIRIN: 260113-G-TR299-1001
    Filename: DOD_111478115
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Coast Guard Helo
    Coast Guard Boats
    Coast Guard
    USCG 101
    Coast Guard Assets
    Coast Guard B-Roll

