U.S. Coast Guard 101 B-Roll (Assets)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992846" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard members conduct operations throughout their areas of responsibility in various parts of the world from July 6, 2017 to July 23, 2025. The United States Coast Guard, one of the country's six armed services, is a unique agency of the federal government. (Video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Ian Gray)