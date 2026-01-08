Paralegal Warrior Course 2025 at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT McCoy, Wis. – More than 47 paralegal (27D) Soldiers and Cadre from United States Army Reserve and Army National Guard participated in the annual Paralegal Warrior Course (PWC) hosted by the United States Army Reserve Command (USARC) from July 13 - 25, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

Participants of the PWC spent a week in the classroom learning about paralegal competencies, and about another week conducting field training exercises that ranged from establishing an Office of the Staff Judge Advocate to area security operations.

The PWC allows paralegal Soldiers in the ranks of Pvt. to Master Sgt. from the United States Army (Regular Army), USAR, and Army National Guard (ARNG) to enhance their technical and tactical skillsets, with a focus on integrating Army regulations and policies into Large-Scale Combat Operations.

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)