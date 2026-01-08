(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paralegal Warrior Course 2025 at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    FORT McCoy, Wis. – More than 47 paralegal (27D) Soldiers and Cadre from United States Army Reserve and Army National Guard participated in the annual Paralegal Warrior Course (PWC) hosted by the United States Army Reserve Command (USARC) from July 13 - 25, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.
    Participants of the PWC spent a week in the classroom learning about paralegal competencies, and about another week conducting field training exercises that ranged from establishing an Office of the Staff Judge Advocate to area security operations.
    The PWC allows paralegal Soldiers in the ranks of Pvt. to Master Sgt. from the United States Army (Regular Army), USAR, and Army National Guard (ARNG) to enhance their technical and tactical skillsets, with a focus on integrating Army regulations and policies into Large-Scale Combat Operations.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992843
    VIRIN: 250725-A-VQ984-9283
    Filename: DOD_111478078
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paralegal Warrior Course 2025 at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    ARNG
    Paralegal Warrior Course
    USARC (Army Reserve)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video