Crew-Serve Weapon Shoots Aboard USS Iwo Jima

U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, participate in a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video)
