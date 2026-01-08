(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crew-Serve Weapon Shoots Aboard USS Iwo Jima

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Huang 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, participate in a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 5, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 19:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992817
    VIRIN: 251205-N-TM159-1001
    Filename: DOD_111477624
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew-Serve Weapon Shoots Aboard USS Iwo Jima, by PO3 Nathan Huang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    Crew-Served Weapon
    IWO ARG - 22 MEU (SOC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video