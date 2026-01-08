In 2012, at the age of 96, Masao Hori, a graduate of the 50th class of the Imperial Japanese Army Academy, the first senior class to train at the Academy when it moved to what is now the U.S. Army’s Camp Zama, returned to where his military journey began. Watch as this distinguished veteran walks the grounds once again, sharing poignant memories of his days as a young cadet.
The story of Camp Zama is more than just buildings and landscapes — it’s the living legacy of those who walked its paths nearly a century ago.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 18:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992813
|VIRIN:
|260112-A-MS361-8569
|Filename:
|DOD_111477569
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, History of Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.