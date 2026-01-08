History of Camp Zama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 2012, at the age of 96, Masao Hori, a graduate of the 50th class of the Imperial Japanese Army Academy, the first senior class to train at the Academy when it moved to what is now the U.S. Army’s Camp Zama, returned to where his military journey began. Watch as this distinguished veteran walks the grounds once again, sharing poignant memories of his days as a young cadet.

The story of Camp Zama is more than just buildings and landscapes — it’s the living legacy of those who walked its paths nearly a century ago.