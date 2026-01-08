(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    History of Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    In 2012, at the age of 96, Masao Hori, a graduate of the 50th class of the Imperial Japanese Army Academy, the first senior class to train at the Academy when it moved to what is now the U.S. Army’s Camp Zama, returned to where his military journey began. Watch as this distinguished veteran walks the grounds once again, sharing poignant memories of his days as a young cadet.
    The story of Camp Zama is more than just buildings and landscapes — it’s the living legacy of those who walked its paths nearly a century ago.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026
    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

