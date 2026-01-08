Morning and Evening Colors: A Time-Honored Tradition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each day across Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Colors is observed promptly at 0800. As the national ensign is raised up the mast, the national anthem is played and the flag remains unfurled throughout the day until it is lowered again at sunset to the sound of retreat. Morning and evening colors are observed every day without exception. Like many Navy traditions, Colors was first initiated by the Royal Navy in 1797 and adopted by the U.S. Navy in 1843. For many service members and civilians alike, this custom is rooted in a sense of deep contemplation and pride of service. No base in America has more reminders of the history, legacy and sacrifice of military service in the defense of our nation and the defense of freedom than here at Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)