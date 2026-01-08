(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Cavalry Division spur ride

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day and Sgt. Zelika Stewart

    1st Cavalry Division

    Spc. Patrick Fisher and Sgt. Aixha Linares, two Troopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a Spur Ride at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025. The spur ride event is a team-building exercise and a ceremonial rite of passage for U.S. Army Soldiers who wish to represent the history and tradition of the mounted cavalry by earning their spurs, a uniform ornament spur-holders wear on the heels of their boots. The military exercise tested the Troopers' endurance and resiliency over the course of over 30 hours and in 21 lanes of military tasks, skills, and knowledge, culminating in the spur ceremony where they are presented with their silver spurs. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992808
    VIRIN: 251217-A-WV576-5710
    Filename: DOD_111477420
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: TEXAS, US

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division spur ride, by SPC Steven Day and SGT Zelika Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

