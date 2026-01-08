Tech Sergeant Maegan King, B-52 Crew Chief assigned to the 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shares how her B-52 mission is our B-52 mission.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 15:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|992797
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-HZ361-4322
|Filename:
|DOD_111477170
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, My Part: Our Mission - Tech Sgt. Maegan King, by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.