The United States Space Force held its third annual Guardian Arena, Dec. 8-9, at Kennedy Space Center and Patrick Space Force Base, where units competed in a series of physical, academic and tactical events designed to measure operational readiness and team performance. The two-day competition featured an academic challenge, the tactical “Guardian Strike” and 14 physical and problem-solving stations across both locations. Teams earned cumulative scores for each event.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 13:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992762
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-PD075-7676
|Filename:
|DOD_111476926
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardian Arena III (2025), by SSgt Anthony Nin Leclerec, TSgt Joel Pfiester and Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.