Guardian Arena III (2025)

The United States Space Force held its third annual Guardian Arena, Dec. 8-9, at Kennedy Space Center and Patrick Space Force Base, where units competed in a series of physical, academic and tactical events designed to measure operational readiness and team performance. The two-day competition featured an academic challenge, the tactical “Guardian Strike” and 14 physical and problem-solving stations across both locations. Teams earned cumulative scores for each event.