    Guardian Arena III (2025)

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec, Tech. Sgt. Joel Pfiester and Tsuyoshi Shinzato

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    The United States Space Force held its third annual Guardian Arena, Dec. 8-9, at Kennedy Space Center and Patrick Space Force Base, where units competed in a series of physical, academic and tactical events designed to measure operational readiness and team performance. The two-day competition featured an academic challenge, the tactical “Guardian Strike” and 14 physical and problem-solving stations across both locations. Teams earned cumulative scores for each event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 13:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992762
    VIRIN: 260108-F-PD075-7676
    Filename: DOD_111476926
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Guardians
    US Space Force
    Guardian Arena
    Guardian Arena 2025
    Guardian Arena III

