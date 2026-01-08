Mic'd Up with Lt. Col. Nowlin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992755" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Nowlin, a Guardsman supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, goes mic’d up while visiting Soldiers and Airmen serving across the District, Jan. 9, 2026. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission supports public safety through a visible presence, disciplined coordination, and close partnership with local and federal agencies to help ensure the nation’s capital remains safe and secure for residents, commuters and visitors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)