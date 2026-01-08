U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Nowlin, a Guardsman supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, goes mic’d up while visiting Soldiers and Airmen serving across the District, Jan. 9, 2026. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission supports public safety through a visible presence, disciplined coordination, and close partnership with local and federal agencies to help ensure the nation’s capital remains safe and secure for residents, commuters and visitors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|01.09.2026
|01.12.2026 12:34
|Series
|992755
|260112-Z-VZ654-1001
|DOD_111476825
|00:02:54
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
This work, Mic'd Up with Lt. Col. Nowlin, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
