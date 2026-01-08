(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mic'd Up with Lt. Col. Nowlin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Nowlin, a Guardsman supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, goes mic’d up while visiting Soldiers and Airmen serving across the District, Jan. 9, 2026. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission supports public safety through a visible presence, disciplined coordination, and close partnership with local and federal agencies to help ensure the nation’s capital remains safe and secure for residents, commuters and visitors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 12:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992755
    VIRIN: 260112-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111476825
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mic'd Up with Lt. Col. Nowlin, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video