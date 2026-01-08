Enhanced Battalion Aid Station B-Roll at Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines and Sailors from across I Marine Expeditionary Force experiment alongside the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) with the Enhanced Battalion Aid Station concept, incorporating Damage Control Resuscitation and Damage Control Surgery techniques to simulate providing advanced forward trauma care in distributed and contested environments, during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 11:32
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:05:37
Location:
|US
