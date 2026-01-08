MCWL Leads Innovation at Steel Knight 25

The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) spearheads innovation and force modernization efforts during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 19, 2025. The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory/Futures Directorate examines future operating environments to generate threat-informed operating concepts and capabilities and, through experimentation, provide analytically supported recommendations to inform future force design and development activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Dramatic Intriguing News Theme performed by FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com
