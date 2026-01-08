(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCWL Leads Innovation at Steel Knight 25

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) spearheads innovation and force modernization efforts during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 19, 2025. The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory/Futures Directorate examines future operating environments to generate threat-informed operating concepts and capabilities and, through experimentation, provide analytically supported recommendations to inform future force design and development activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Dramatic Intriguing News Theme performed by FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992729
    VIRIN: 251219-M-AV203-7199
    Filename: DOD_111476599
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCWL Leads Innovation at Steel Knight 25, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steel Knight 25

