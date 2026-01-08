(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    REM Steel Knight 25 B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    A Rapid Emplacement Medical (REM), a modular, lightweight, and rapidly deployable medical system designed to deliver immediate casualty care and prolonged field treatment in austere, distributed environments where traditional medical facilities are unavailable and evacuation may be delayed, is deployed during Exercise Steel Knight at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory/Futures Directorate examines future operating environments to generate threat-informed operating concepts and capabilities and, through experimentation, provide analytically supported recommendations to inform future force design and development activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992726
    VIRIN: 251210-M-AV203-2114
    Filename: DOD_111476572
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: US

    This work, REM Steel Knight 25 B-Roll Package, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steel Knight 25

