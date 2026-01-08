REM Steel Knight 25 B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Rapid Emplacement Medical (REM), a modular, lightweight, and rapidly deployable medical system designed to deliver immediate casualty care and prolonged field treatment in austere, distributed environments where traditional medical facilities are unavailable and evacuation may be delayed, is deployed during Exercise Steel Knight at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory/Futures Directorate examines future operating environments to generate threat-informed operating concepts and capabilities and, through experimentation, provide analytically supported recommendations to inform future force design and development activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)