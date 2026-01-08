U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), experiment alongside the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) experiment with a Rapid Emplacement Medical (REM), a modular, lightweight, and rapidly deployable medical system designed to deliver immediate casualty care and prolonged field treatment in austere, distributed environments where traditional medical facilities are unavailable and evacuation may be delayed, during Exercise Steel Knight at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory/Futures Directorate examines future operating environments to generate threat-informed operating concepts and capabilities and, through experimentation, provide analytically supported recommendations to inform future force design and development activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cosmic Landscapes performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 11:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992725
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-AV203-4133
|Filename:
|DOD_111476570
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MCWL Alongside Mercy Hospital Corpsmen Experiment with the REM, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.