    MCWL Alongside Mercy Hospital Corpsmen Experiment with the REM

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), experiment alongside the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) experiment with a Rapid Emplacement Medical (REM), a modular, lightweight, and rapidly deployable medical system designed to deliver immediate casualty care and prolonged field treatment in austere, distributed environments where traditional medical facilities are unavailable and evacuation may be delayed, during Exercise Steel Knight at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory/Futures Directorate examines future operating environments to generate threat-informed operating concepts and capabilities and, through experimentation, provide analytically supported recommendations to inform future force design and development activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cosmic Landscapes performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 11:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992725
    VIRIN: 251210-M-AV203-4133
    Filename: DOD_111476570
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USNS Mercy
    Navy Hospital Corpsmen

