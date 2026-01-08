(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Visits Task Force Saber Soldiers in Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman and 1st Lt. Tam Le

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee meet with Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 11, 2026. The 278th ACR is deployed in support of multinational training efforts that enhance collective readiness and regional security. Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and the long-term development of partner force capabilities through innovation and readiness. Under the guidance of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Security Assistance Group–Ukraine, the 7th Army Training Command and JMTG-U lead training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Grafenwoehr.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 09:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992714
    VIRIN: 260111-A-PH391-2538
    Filename: DOD_111476428
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Visits Task Force Saber Soldiers in Germany, by SFC Arturo Guzman and 1LT Tam Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    278th Armored Calvary Regiment
    TN ARMY NATIONAL GUARD
    JMTG-U
    Governor Bill Lee
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video