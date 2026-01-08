Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee meet with Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 11, 2026. The 278th ACR is deployed in support of multinational training efforts that enhance collective readiness and regional security. Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and the long-term development of partner force capabilities through innovation and readiness. Under the guidance of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Security Assistance Group–Ukraine, the 7th Army Training Command and JMTG-U lead training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Grafenwoehr.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 09:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992714
|VIRIN:
|260111-A-PH391-2538
|Filename:
|DOD_111476428
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Visits Task Force Saber Soldiers in Germany, by SFC Arturo Guzman and 1LT Tam Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.