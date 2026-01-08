Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Visits Task Force Saber Soldiers in Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee meet with Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 11, 2026. The 278th ACR is deployed in support of multinational training efforts that enhance collective readiness and regional security. Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and the long-term development of partner force capabilities through innovation and readiness. Under the guidance of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Security Assistance Group–Ukraine, the 7th Army Training Command and JMTG-U lead training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Grafenwoehr.