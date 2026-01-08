(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN RAI Cervical Cancer Awareness

    JAPAN

    01.04.2026

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    United States Air Force Captain Cynthia Leaf from the 374th Med Group OBGYN section, talks about how January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month. Cervical Cancer is the 3rd most diagnose cancer in the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 22:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992685
    VIRIN: 260109-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111476065
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN RAI Cervical Cancer Awareness, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

