United States Air Force Captain Cynthia Leaf from the 374th Med Group OBGYN section, talks about how January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month. Cervical Cancer is the 3rd most diagnose cancer in the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 22:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992685
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-CV036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111476065
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN RAI Cervical Cancer Awareness, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.