Yokota Air Base Honor Guards mission

Senior Airman Chyanna Lee, one of Yokota Air Base's Honor Guardsman, talks about what the Honor Guard does on Yokota Air Base and what they practice for. Some of the events they are part of are funeral honors, promotion ceremonies, change of commands, and presenting the colors at special events. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt James Kennedy)