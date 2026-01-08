(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota Air Base Honor Guards mission

    JAPAN

    12.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Senior Airman Chyanna Lee, one of Yokota Air Base's Honor Guardsman, talks about what the Honor Guard does on Yokota Air Base and what they practice for. Some of the events they are part of are funeral honors, promotion ceremonies, change of commands, and presenting the colors at special events. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 22:54
    Location: JP

    This work, Yokota Air Base Honor Guards mission, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

